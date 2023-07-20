STRAY DOG SAVES BABY GIRLS LIFE LEBANONS NORTHERN CITY OF TRIPOLI AFTER BEING FOUND ABANDONED IN TRASH

A heartwarming yet distressing incident occurred in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli on Wednesday when a stray dog was found carrying an abandoned baby girl inside a garbage bag left outside a municipal building.

A passerby heard the muffled cries of the baby coming from inside the black trash bag, which the dog was holding in its mouth. Acting swiftly, the person rescued the baby and took her first to the Islamic Hospital before she was transferred to the Tripoli Government Hospital.

Pictures circulating online show the infant with abrasions and red bruises all over her face and body. Reports about her age have been conflicting, with some suggesting she is about 4 months old, while others claim she had been born just hours before being abandoned.

The baby's miraculous rescue touched the hearts of many, leading to numerous offers from social media users to adopt the child. People praised the dog's compassion and humanity, expressing that animals often display more kindness and intelligence than some individuals.

While the little girl's condition was described as serious but stable, additional information from the hospital was limited due to the Islamic New Year celebration, which saw public institutions closed.

The authorities are investigating the incident and searching for the baby's abandoners, raising questions about the intentions behind such a cruel act. Nonetheless, the dog's display of care and rescue has highlighted the contrast between the animal's compassion and the inhumanity of those who abandoned the child.









