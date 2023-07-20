SOLOTÜRK performs an airshow in the skies of TRNC

On the 49th anniversary of the Turkish Invasion of Cyprus, during the celebrations of the July 20 Peace and Freedom Day of TNRC, the Turkish Air Force's aerobatics team, SOLOTÜRK, performed an airshow flight, which was witnessed by the Turkish Cypriots, around the Girne Atatürk Monument and the coast.

TRNC President Ersin Tatar, along with the ministers, members of parliament, and military officials, also watched the airshow flight of SOLOTÜRK in the skies of TRNC.

The onlookers recorded the acrobatic maneuvers performed by the SOLOTÜRK pilot with his F16 aircraft and pushing the limits of power and motion, using their mobile phones.

The Turkish Cypriots, who watched the show with great interest, witnessed the airshow's conclusion as the SOLOTÜRK pilot waved goodbye to the audience.