Footage of terrifying ‘human-sized’ bat goes viral on social media | Giant bat spotted in Phillipines

A photo of a giant golden-crowned flying fox has gone viral on social media, with some users expressing skepticism about its actual size. The bat, which is native to tropical islands across Asia and Australia, has a wingspan that can reach up to five feet and a body length of about 16 inches. However, some people believe that the photo has been manipulated to make the bat appear larger than it actually is.





The photo was posted on Twitter by user @AlexJoestar622, who claimed that it was taken in the Philippines. The user referred to previous discussions about the country's "human-sized bats" and claimed that this was one of them.





However, other Twitter users were quick to point out that the bat's size may have been exaggerated by forced perspective, a photography technique that can make objects appear larger or smaller than they actually are.



Others suspected that the image had been digitally manipulated, citing the absence of a shadow and the apparent rigidity of the supposed attachment string.





Despite the skepticism, there were also some users who confirmed the existence of giant golden-crowned flying foxes. A Twitter user from the Philippines said that they had seen these bats before and that they are indeed very large. They also mentioned that fox bats are herbivores, particularly fond of guavas, and are known for their gentle nature.

While some people found comfort in the fact that these bats are herbivorous, others still found them intimidating or even frightening. Regardless of how one feels about them, there is no doubt that giant golden-crowned flying foxes are impressive creatures.









