Mediation efforts expected from Türkiye for grain crisis issue

After Russia suspended the Black Sea Grain Corridor Agreement yesterday, attention has turned to Türkiye.

International agencies are hoping that Türkiye, which has previously played a crucial role as a mediator in diffusing global tensions, will once again take similar initiatives to resolve the situation.

The Black Sea Grain Corridor Agreement, which is crucial in resolving the global food crisis, has once again hit an impasse.

Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that the agreement has been suspended and Russia would return to the agreement if the relevant conditions are met.

On July 17th, Peskov indicated that the agreement's term had expired, stating, "The Grain Corridor Agreement has effectively come to an end, it has been suspended. Russia will immediately return to the grain agreement once the relevant conditions are met. The part of the agreement concerning Russia has not been fulfilled."

Russia is criticizing that enough grain is not reaching poor countries. Additionally, they cite the failure to keep promises regarding the import of their own grain and fertilizers as the reason.

The agreement, brokered by Türkiye last year, was previously extended three times. 40% of the grain passing through the corridor was transported to Europe, 30% to Asia, 13% to Türkiye, 12% to Africa, and 5% to the Middle East. Experts are drawing attention to the risks such as food crisis due to the termination of the agreement.

According to the United Nations , the agreement has helped the poorest countries by reducing global food prices by 20 percent.

In his statement yesterday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said, "I believe my friend Putin wants to continue this humanitarian corridor."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen strongly condemned Russia's termination of the Black Sea Grain Corridor Agreement.

Leyen stated in her statement, "I strongly condemn Russia's move to terminate the Black Sea Grain Initiative despite the efforts of the United Nations and Türkiye." Austria also called on Russia for an urgent extension of the agreement.