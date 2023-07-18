FRANCES MACRON ACCUSES RUSSIA OF WEAPONIZING FOOD AFTER GRAIN DEAL SUSPENSION

French President Emmanuel Macron has accused Russia of "weaponizing food" by suspending the grain deal, as he commented on Moscow's decision to pull back from the Black Sea Grain Initiative a day earlier.

Speaking to reporters at the EU-Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) Summit in Brussels on Tuesday, Macron highlighted that the unilateral decision by Russia will have significant consequences for Middle East, African, and Asian countries that heavily rely on the agreement.

"Those who doubt the sincerity of Mister Putin and his commitment to common goods, the answer is very clear: he decided to weaponize food, and I think this is a huge mistake," said the French president.

The Kremlin announced on Monday that it suspended the deal, stating that the Russian part of the agreement was not implemented.

The agreement, initially signed in July of last year in Istanbul by Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine, was aimed at resuming grain exports from Ukrainian ports. These exports had been halted as a result of the Russian-Ukrainian war which began in February 2022.

On May 18, the deal was extended for an additional 60 days, ensuring the continuation of grain exports under the agreement and averting a food crisis in the world.

EU leaders and leaders from the CELAC have convened to discuss business and development topics in Brussels for a two-day EU-CELAC summit that will run through July 18.