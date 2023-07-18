Fire in central Greece threatens major oil refinery: Report

This photograph taken on July 18, 2023, shows pine trees burning during a wild fire in Agia Sotira, east near Athens. (AFP)

A fire in central Greece's Attica region, which includes the capital Athens, now threatens a major oil refinery, said a media report late Tuesday.

The fire that started on Monday in the Loutraki area-some 40 miles (65 kilometers) west of Athens-is less than a mile away from the refinery.

A large number of firefighters, backed by fire engines and firefighting aircraft, do their best to contain the blaze before it reaches the facility, said public broadcaster ERT.

Residents of many towns and villages in the region including Nea Zoi, Agia Sotira, Palaiohori, Panorama Pournari, Agia Sofia, and Kiafa were ordered to evacuate their homes amid strong winds, it said.

The fires already severely damaged thousands of acres of agricultural land.

Separately, the Greek National Fire Services canceled all staff leave until further notice, citing the ongoing high risk of forest fires across the country.