Global focus on President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan :Russia ends grain agreement

The world's attention is once again on President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. After Russia's announcement yesterday that they will not extend the grain agreement for the third time, the entire world is focused on President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's next move, who played a significant role in securing the Grain Agreement.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated, "I want to address an issue that occupies the world agenda. As you know, we are making intense efforts to prevent further destruction, tears, and drama between Russia and Ukraine. From the very beginning, we have been saying that there can be no winner in war and no loser in peace. The Black Sea Grain Initiative, which is about to enter its first year, is a project that proves how humanitarian considerations can prevail over conflict dynamics.''

Turkish President Erdoğan added, ''This initiative is already a significant diplomatic success that will be remembered in history. Thanks to this initiative, more than 33 million tons of grain products have been shipped to world markets, preventing many low-income countries from falling into a food crisis. We have repeatedly expressed the importance we attach to the continuation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative on various occasions.To this end, we intensified our diplomatic efforts in recent days.''

Erdoğan continued his speech as, ''Despite the announcement made today, I believe that my friend President Putin of the Russian Federation wants to see the continuation of this humanitarian bridge. In the meantime, our Foreign Minister will hold talks with his counterpart. As soon as I return from my trip, I will also have my discussions with President Putin. When we meet in August in our country, we will have the opportunity to discuss all these matters. Moreover, we will also consult on how we can proceed with the shipment of Russian grain and fertilizers."

The newspaper highlights that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has become a significant geopolitical force in the region and suggests that he will make another critical chess move.