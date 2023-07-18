President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday gifted Türkiye's first domestically produced electric car, the Togg, to Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. On the second leg of his three-nation Gulf tour, Erdoğan met with Al Thani in the capital Doha to hold one-on-one talks. Ahead of the talks, Erdoğan presented a Gemlik blue Togg to Al Thani. Erdoğan went to the building where their one-on-one meeting was held, with the Togg-a model years in the making-driven by Al Thani. During the talks, all aspects of bilateral relations will be reviewed, and steps to enhance cooperation in various areas, particularly the economy, were discussed. Erdoğan started his three-nation Gulf tour on Monday with Saudi Arabia. His last stop will be the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday.