President Erdoğan gifts Türkiye's 1st indigenous electric car to Qatari emir

On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan gifted a Gemlik blue Togg electric car to Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Anadolu Agency / Turkey
Published 18.07.2023 21:12
