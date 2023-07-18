Child with asthma dead from forest fire smoke in Canada

In Canada's British Columbia province, a 9-year-old boy with asthma had a crisis and passed away due to the smoke from forest fires.

Carter Vigh, who lived in the 100 Mile House region of the province, had an asthma attack due to the smoke from forest fires last week.

His mother, Amber Vigh, stated in a statement that her asthmatic son was seriously affected by the forest fire smoke and was taken to the hospital. Sadly, Amber Vigh announced that her son Carter passed away in the hospital yesterday.

Following the death of the child with asthma, the British Columbia Coroner's Service issued a public safety bulletin for the entire province.

The bulletin warned about the risks of forest fire smoke and described the death of the 9-year-old child as a "heartbreaking loss."

In the bulletin, it was emphasized that there are more than 360 ongoing forest fires in the province, and the smoke is reducing air quality.

The government and health authorities are warning the public to be cautious, stating that the polluted air can make people sick, worsen the conditions of patients, and even accelerate deaths.