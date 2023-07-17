Turkish, U.S. treasury chiefs meet in India

Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday met on the sidelines of the G-20 finance ministers' meeting in New Delhi, the Indian capital.

During the meeting, Şimşek was accompanied by Turkish Central Bank Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan, according to information obtained from the ministry.

The officials discussed Türkiye's economic outlook and policy direction, a statement by the U.S. Treasury said, adding: "They also discussed how Türkiye and the U.S. can work together, including in the G20, to address global economic issues and advance prosperity in our respective economies."

Last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.S. President Joe Biden met at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, and discussed several issues, including bilateral relations, security cooperation, and regional issues.

Şimşek also separately met with World Bank President Ajay Banga, Singapore's Finance Minister Lawrance Wong, the EU Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) President Odile Renaud-Basso and Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.