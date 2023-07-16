Russia says prevents Ukraine attack on Crimea’s port of Sevastopol

The defense ministry of Russia has announced that it successfully prevented an attack by Ukraine on the port of Sevastopol in the Black Sea.

The ministry reported that seven aerial drones and two underwater drones were destroyed during the attempted terrorist attack. Fortunately, there were no casualties or damage reported.

According to the Russian defense ministry, two of the aerial drones were shot down over the Black Sea far away from the coastline, while the remaining five were intercepted by Russia's electronic warfare forces.

The two unmanned underwater vehicles were discovered in the northern part of the Black Sea and were destroyed by fire.

The governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, stated that the attacks targeted the harbor of Sevastopol and the Balaklava and Khersones districts. As a result, maritime transport, including passenger ferries, was temporarily suspended.

Ukraine has not yet commented on the alleged attack on Sevastopol. However, Ukraine has previously stated that targeting Russia's military infrastructure supports its own counteroffensive, although it rarely claims responsibility for attacks in Russia or on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine.





