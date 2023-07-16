Taiwanese man embraces Islam in Türkiye and changes his name to Yusuf

A Taiwanese citizen embraced Islam on Sunday and was named Yusuf in the district of Çorlu in Tekirdağ, the north coast of the Sea of Marmara.

During the conversion ceremony held at the district's religious office, attended by several religious men, including the deputy district mufti, after the recitation of the Holy Quran, Ta-wei Lui was provided with information about the Islamic faith.





In the presence of witnesses, Ta-wei Lui declared the shahada (testimony of faith), received a "conversion certificate," and was presented with an English-translated Quran as a gift.

After converting to Islam, Ta-wei Lui was named Yusuf.