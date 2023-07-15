Ukrainian women on frontlines of war against Russia | Ukrainian women prepare to take up arms against Russia

The war between Russia and Ukraine continues, and women in the Ukrainian army are playing a vital role in the conflict.

The 128th Carpathian Mountain Assault Brigade, consisting of over 60,000 personnel, including a significant number of women, carries out a range of responsibilities on the front line.

In recent days, women in the brigade have been participating in training exercises in the Zaporizhzhia region. The exercises are designed to prepare women for the psychological and physical challenges of serving on the front line.





One of the exercises involved working on an evacuation scenario. The women were tasked with evacuating a wounded soldier from the front line under fire. The exercise was designed to test the women's teamwork, communication, and decision-making skills.

Another exercise involved working through various obstacles in conditions similar to those at the front. The women were required to crawl under barbed wire, climb over walls, and cross rivers. The exercise was designed to test the women's physical fitness and resilience.

At the end of the training exercises, the women were presented with berets indicating that they belonged to the brigade.

Anna Dzumza, the press officer for the 128th Carpathian Mountain Assault Brigade, said that the training exercises were essential for preparing women for the front line.





"We are preparing these women psychologically to continue at the front," she said. "They need to be prepared to assist the soldiers fighting at the front. For women to have the brigade's beret, they have to prove that they are ready."

The training exercises are a testament to the courage and determination of the women in the Ukrainian army. They are an inspiration to all who believe in the power of women to overcome adversity.











