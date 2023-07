Canada wildfires have burned over 10 mn hectares this year: figures

Canadian wildfires have burned more than 10 million hectares (24.7 million acres) this year, a record-breaking figure which will continue to rise in the coming weeks, government data showed Saturday.

The prior all-time high occurred in 1989, when 7.3 million hectares were burned, according to national figures from the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre (CIFFC).