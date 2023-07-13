WWII 500-kilo bomb defused in Berlin after 15,000 people evacuated

A 500-kilo World War II bomb discovered in an eastern part of Berlin was defused on Thursday evening after 15,000 people from 27 blocks of flats were evacuated, the police said.



The evacuation included moving occupants of three daycare centres, three schools, an after-school daycare and shops, they said.



The police announced on Twitter that the bomb had been defused and all closures had been lifted.



Workers discovered the World War II bomb at a tennis court on Tuesday. About 350 police were involved in the evacuation.



