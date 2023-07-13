Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus slams UNSC statement on island

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on Wednesday decried a recent statement by the UN Security Council (UNSC) on the island, saying it violated the principle of impartiality.

"The statement by the UNSC, which serves the interests of the Greek Cypriot side, that contains impositions on the other side only through the views of one side, is against the principle of impartiality and is absolutely unacceptable for us," the TRNC Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The Greek side, benefiting from the continuation of the status quo on the island, has no intention of making any effort to reach an agreement.

"The Greek Cypriot side, which has rejected every opportunity to reach an agreement for 50 years, is now attempting to deceive the world by pretending to support the previously tried and exhausted formulas. The Greek Cypriot side is attempting to use the UNSC as a tool for this game," it added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Security Council issued a joint statement encouraging renewed engagement on the island in the aftermath of recent elections.

It also urged both sides to seize this "window of opportunity," including by taking tangible steps and implementing other goodwill gestures to promote a conducive environment.

The Security Council called on all sides to show openness, flexibility, and compromise with the goal of returning to formal negotiations in order to achieve a comprehensive and just settlement based on a "bicommunal, bizonal federation with political equality."