Secret Service ends White House cocaine investigation with no suspect identified

US Secret Service on Thursday said it ended its investigation into cocaine found at the White House earlier this month, without identifying a suspect "due to a lack of physical evidence".

The cocaine's discovery occurred on the evening of July 2.

The Secret Service said its review included a list of "several hundred" people who may have accessed the area where the substance was discovered, but no fingerprints could be found and there was "insufficient DNA" for "investigative comparisons".

"Therefore, the Secret Service is not able to compare evidence against the known pool of individuals. The FBl's evaluation of the substance also confirmed that it was cocaine," it continued.

Noting that there was also "no surveillance video footage," the Secret Service said: "Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered."

"At this time, the Secret Service's investigation is closed due to a lack of physical evidence," it added.