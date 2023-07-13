ERDOĞAN: THERE IS POSITIVE OPINION ON REVITALIZATION OF TÜRKIYES EU MEMBERSHIP PROCESS

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke to the press on his return from the NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. He discussed a number of topics, including Türkiye's position on Sweden's NATO membership, the revitalization of Türkiye's EU membership process, and the upcoming visit to the Gulf countries.



U.S. President Joe Biden and his administration support the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye, said President Erdoğan.



President Erdoğan reiterated Türkiye's position that Sweden must take concrete steps to address Türkiye's concerns about terrorism before it can be admitted to NATO. He said that Türkiye's parliament will make the final decision on Sweden's membership, but that Türkiye will not approve Sweden's membership if its concerns are not addressed.



Türkiye's parliament will decide whether to approve Sweden's accession to NATO, said President Erdoğan. He added that Türkiye will make the "right decision" in line with its interests.



President Erdoğan said that there is a positive opinion about the revitalization of Türkiye's EU membership process. He said that Türkiye is ready to make progress on the Customs Union and visa liberalization, and that he expects the EU to take concrete steps to address Türkiye's concerns.



There is a positive opinion on revitalizing Türkiye's EU membership process, said President Erdoğan. He added that Ankara will accelerate talks to update the Customs Union.



Türkiye always keeps its promises, said President Erdoğan. He added that Ankara wants to see "tangible results" from the talks with the EU soon.



President Erdoğan also said that he is hopeful about the upcoming visit to the Gulf countries. He said that he has sent his advisor to the region to discuss relations with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. He said that he believes these countries are ready to make serious investments in Türkiye.



Türkiye wants to further strengthen its ties with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE, said President Erdoğan. He made these comments ahead of his upcoming visit to the Gulf countries.



President Erdoğan concluded his remarks by saying that Türkiye is a strong and stable country. He said that Türkiye is ready to face any challenges and that it will continue to work for the benefit of its citizens.















