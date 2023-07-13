CHINAS SENIOR OFFICIAL, U.S. TOP DIPLOMAT MEET IN INDONESIA

A top Chinese official Wang Yi and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met on Thursday on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in the Indonesian capital Jakarta.

The duo posed for photos before a closed-door meeting. They made no comments to the media.

This is the second meeting between Wang Yi, who is the foreign policy chief for the Chinese Communist Party, and Blinken as they met during the former's visit to China last month.

Blinken in Beijing held extensive deliberations with Chinese officials during his visit to mend bilateral relations. He also met Chinese President Xi Jinping.