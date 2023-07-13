BBC presenter Huw Edwards at center of photo scandal 'struggling' with mental health - wife

Huw Edwards, one of the UK's leading television news anchors, was identified by his wife on Wednesday as the BBC presenter facing allegations that he paid a young person for sexually explicit photos.

The story first broke on Friday when the Sun newspaper reported that a senior BBC presenter had paid a young person £35,000 ($46,000) for explicit photos over three years, beginning when the person was 17.

The BBC suspended the presenter but did not name him. Several BBC stars then took to social media to say they were not involved.

Edward's wife Vicky Flind released a statement saying her husband was "suffering from serious mental health issues" and is now "receiving in-patient hospital care where he will stay for the foreseeable future" as she asked for privacy for her family.

Flind says that once her husband was "well enough to do so" he intends to respond to the allegations.

The BBC said it has seen the statement from the police confirming they have completed their assessment and are not taking further action.

Edwards is facing an internal investigation as BBC News, Radio 4 and Newsnight reporters uncovered more claims about his behavior, alleging "inappropriate behavior towards BBC employees past and present."

Edwards announced the death of Queen Elizabeth to the nation in September and has led coverage of the biggest events, including elections and royal weddings.