President Erdoğan commemorates victims of Srebrenica Genocide

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday issued a condolence message on the 28th anniversary of the Srebrenica Genocide. In his message, President Erdoğan stated, " On the 28th anniversary of the Srebrenica Genocide, which has left a dark stain on the pages of human history, I extend my deepest condolences to the grieving families of the martyrs and all Bosniak brothers and sisters.We will never forget, and we will never let Srebrenica be forgotten, so that we may never experience similar atrocities again."



More than 8,000 Bosnian Muslims were killed when Bosnian Serb forces attacked Srebrenica in July 1995, despite the presence of Dutch peacekeeping troops.



Erdoğan also extended his condolences to the families of the genocide victims, and wished Allah's mercy upon the deceased.





























