NATO leaders, spouses gather for social dinner in Vilnius

Leaders of NATO countries and their spouses came together for a social dinner organized by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and first lady Emine Erdoğan also attended the dinner at the Presidential Palace in Lithuania's capital of Vilnius, where a two-day NATO Summit is taking place.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who arrived Tuesday in Vilnius to participate in Wednesday's NATO-Ukraine Council, came with his wife Olena Zelenska. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken also attended the dinner.

Nauseda and his wife Diana Nepaite welcomed all of the guests at the door.

The defense and foreign ministers of NATO countries gathered for a separate dinner.















