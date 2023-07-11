Israel accuses Biden of fueling protests against judicial overhaul

Israeli Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli on Tuesday accused the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden of fueling protests against government plans for judicial overhaul.

"It's interesting to note that whenever [compromise] talks start up at the President's Residence or when there is a need to suppress the protest, Biden's statements coincide," Chikli said in statements cited by The Times of Israel newspaper.

"The Biden administration has a close connection to [opposition leader Yair] Lapid; there is a deep connection between them," the minister said.

"It seems that [Biden's] statements are prearranged and orchestrated by Lapid, Ehud Barak, and their associates who have friendly relations with Biden and his team," Chikli said.

Biden said in an interview with CNN on Saturday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition government has some "of the most extreme members" he has seen in Israel.

Chikli is a member of Netanyahu's right-wing Likud Party.

There was no comment from the Biden administration on Chikli's statements.

The Israeli opposition staged a series of protests across Israel against a Knesset vote on a bill to limit the powers of the Supreme Court.

The bill was passed in the first reading by 64-56 votes. It, however, would require second and third readings in order to be an effective law.

Another bill was also passed that would make it harder to remove the prime minister on corruption charges that still hang over him.

Israel has been in political turmoil in recent months over the planned judicial reform by the Netanyahu government, which the opposition views as a power grab in favor of executive authority.





















