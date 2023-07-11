Erdoğan takes part in family photo session of NATO leaders

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, during the NATO Leaders' Summit held in the capital of Lithuania, Vilnius, participated in a family photo shoot following his reception by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda in the event area.

The NATO Leaders' Summit scheduled to last for two days, began today with the arrival of the leaders at the summit venue. The leaders were welcomed by NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg and Lithuanian President Nauseda. Following the official welcome ceremony, a family photo shoot took place.

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and U. S. President Joe Biden made a brief statement together to the press before the official welcome ceremony. Stoltenberg referred to the messages that would be conveyed during the meeting and said, "President Biden, dear Joe, welcome to the NATO Summit, and thank you very, very much for your strong leadership in keeping this alliance together, and even stronger. This Summit is already historic because the agreement we made yesterday will make Sweden a full member of NATO."

BIDEN: WE TRUST YOU

Regarding Stoltenberg's continuation as Secretary General for another year, Biden said, "It's great to be here, and thank you for continuing your duties. At this critical moment in Ukraine, I want to emphasize how important it is for you to continue leading NATO in the entire mission. We trust you, and no one knows the situation we're facing better than you. The addition of Finland and Sweden to NATO at this historic moment is very significant, and your leadership is truly crucial."







