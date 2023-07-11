ANKARA EXPECTS CONCRETE PROGRESS IN EUROPEAN UNION ACCESSION FOLLOWING SWEDENS NATO APPROVAL

Türkiye expects a European Union reform group to be revived after Ankara approves Sweden's NATO membership as Ankara seeks to enter a new period of improved ties with the West, a senior Turkish official told Reuters on Tuesday.

Ankara expects concrete progress from the EU on issues such as visa-free travel, as well as closing some chapters on EU accession, the official said, adding that the West needs to support Türkiye in its financial needs.

Türkiye will develop a "reasonable" relationship with the United States and expects the swift resolution of some problems, even though all issues may not be solved, the person said.

Ankara will not harm its relations with Russia as it moves closer to the West, the official added.







