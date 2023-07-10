Kremlin: There is 'nothing new' to say on Black Sea grain deal

The Kremlin said on Monday that there was nothing new to say about the Black Sea grain export deal, which is set to expire next week.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that there were currently no plans for President Vladimir Putin to meet Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to discuss renewing the deal, and that it was not known when Putin might visit Turkey.

Moscow has repeatedly said it sees no grounds to extend the grain deal beyond July 17.

The deal allows Ukraine to export grain from its Black Sea ports, but Russia says not enough has been done to remove barriers to its own exports of grain and fertilisers.









