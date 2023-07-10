ERDOĞAN: SWEDENS NATO MEMBERSHIP PROCESS HINGES ON FULFILLMENT OF TRIPARTITE AGREEMENT CONDITIONS

News World Erdoğan: Sweden's NATO membership process hinges on fulfillment of tripartite agreement conditions

Erdoğan: Sweden's NATO membership process hinges on fulfillment of tripartite agreement conditions

Before heading to the NATO summit in Vilnius, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan emphasized the importance of fulfilling the issues mentioned in the tripartite agreement for Sweden's NATO membership process. Erdoğan also expressed his support for NATO's open-door policy despite the dispute over Sweden's NATO bid.

Agencies and A News WORLD Published July 10,2023 Subscribe

Before heading to Lithuania for the Vilnius NATO summit, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in his comments to reporters: "Sweden's NATO membership process will depend on the fulfilment of issues mentioned in the tripartite agreement."



Erdoğan added that Ankara desires the fulfilment of all promises made regarding the fight against terrorism.



Expressing his support for NATO's open-door policy, Erdoğan has announced that he will hold a three-way meeting with the NATO Secretary General and the Prime Minister of Sweden.



'At the NATO summit, I will repeat our call to countries that impose restrictions on Türkiye to quickly turn from this mistake,' Erdoğan underlined in his remarks.



Erdoğan also pointed out that achieving a just and lasting peace in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine will facilitate Ukraine's NATO membership process.



Erdoğan expects the European Union to open a path for Türkiye's full membership, enabling Ankara to pave the way for Sweden's NATO accession.



During the two-day NATO summit in Vilnius, the leaders will address ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, its challenges to NATO, and steps to strengthen the military alliance's defense and deterrence. Sweden's bid to join NATO bid will be also on the agenda.



Finland and Sweden applied for NATO membership soon after Russia launched war on Ukraine in February 2022.



Although Türkiye approved Finland's membership to NATO, it is waiting for Sweden to fulfill its commitments under the deal.



Previously, Erdoğan underlined that Sweden cannot hope to join NATO as long as it gives shelter and a green light for terrorists and supporters of terrorists.



To join NATO, Sweden needs the approval of all of its current members, including Türkiye, which has been in the alliance for over 70 years and boasts its second-largest army.











