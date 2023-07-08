Uzbekistan to go to early presidential elections on Sunday

Uzbekistan will go to early presidential elections on Sunday.

According to the Election Commission, all banners, posters, billboards and other advertising material were removed on Saturday so that voters can use their right to vote without any influence.

On April 30, Uzbek citizens voted on constitutional amendments which provide for the extension of the presidential term from the current five to seven years and also allow incumbent President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to be elected again after two consecutive terms.

Following the vote, Mirziyoyev announced early elections, which the Election Commission decided to hold on July 9.

Apart from Mirziyoyev, three more candidates are vying for the post of head of state.

They included People's Democratic Party's Ulugbek Inoyatov, Environmental Party's Abdushukur Khamzayev, and Social Democratic Party Adolat (Justice) leader Robakhon Makhmudova, who also serves as the first deputy chairman of the Supreme Court.


























