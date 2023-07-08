 Contact Us
News World Putin ally accuses United States of provoking potential nuclear war by delivering cluster munitions to Ukraine

Putin ally accuses United States of provoking potential nuclear war by delivering cluster munitions to Ukraine

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev has accused the United States of provoking a potential nuclear war due to its decision to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine. Medvedev's statement suggests that he believes this action by the US could escalate tensions and increase the risk of a nuclear conflict.

DPA WORLD
Published July 08,2023
Subscribe
PUTIN ALLY ACCUSES UNITED STATES OF PROVOKING POTENTIAL NUCLEAR WAR BY DELIVERING CLUSTER MUNITIONS TO UKRAINE
Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev accused the United States of provoking a potential nuclear war over its decision to deliver cluster munitions to Ukraine.

"Perhaps the sickly fantasizing dying grandfather simply decided to step down nicely, provoke a nuclear Armageddon and take half of humanity with him," Medvedev, who is now the deputy chief of the Russian National Security Council, wrote on Telegram on Saturday, referring to US President Joe Biden.



He claimed that the delivery of cluster munitions and the promise of NATO membership to Ukraine show that Biden has used up all other resources. But those steps risk starting a third world war, Medvedev threatened darkly.

Russia has repeatedly used cluster munitions during its invasion of Ukraine, which was launched in February 2022.



The Russian ambassador in Washington, Anatoly Antonov, had previously warned that a third world war was approaching due to the ever-deepening involvement of the United States in the conflict.

Medvedev, who served as Russian president from 2008 to 2012, was once seen as a relative liberal in Russian politics but has distinguished himself as a pro-war hardliner since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.