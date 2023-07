Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone conversation with his US counterpart, Antony Blinken, to exchange views over the latest developments.

During the phone call, the top diplomats addressed various topics including NATO enlargement, the upcoming NATO Leaders' Summit in Vilnius, the extension of the UN cross-border aid mechanism for Syria, and the current developments in Ukraine, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to media.