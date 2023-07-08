News World Blinken calls Kremlin 'sole obstacle' to lasting peace in Ukraine

In his remarks, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken highlighted that the Russian government is the primary impediment to achieving a fair and enduring peace in Ukraine. He accused the Kremlin of seeking to exert control over Ukraine, seize its territory, and undermine its democratically elected government.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken marked 500 days since Russia launched its all-out invasion of Ukraine by vowing that US would remain steadfast in its support for the nation.



"Ukrainians have fought bravely to defend their country, freedom and right to determine their own future. The US will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes to achieve a just and durable peace," Blinken said on Saturday.



The US and its allies would continue to provide support so that Ukraine can defend itself and "be in the strongest possible position at the negotiating table when the time comes.



"The Russian government remains the sole obstacle to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine," said Blinken, who accused the Kremlin of attempting "to subjugate Ukraine, seize its land, topple its democratically elected government."



Blinken also threatened that the US "will continue to impose severe costs on the Russian government through sanctions, export controls and other measures that will impact the Kremlin's ability to wage war, and we will continue to promote accountability for violations of international law."







