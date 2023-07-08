Pope Francis: Migrant deaths at sea a 'shame'

Pope Francis said on Saturday that it was a "shame" that irregular migrants trying to reach Europe for a safe and better life were dying at sea.

In a letter to the archbishopric of the Italian island of Lampedusa, Francis said tragedy had befallen migrants many times recently in the Mediterranean Sea.

"In these days when we are witnessing the repetition of serious tragedies in the Mediterranean, we are shaken by the silent massacres in front of which we still remain helpless and astonished," said the letter, marking the 10th anniversary of the pontiff's first visit to the island, a frequent destination for migrants using the Central Mediterranean route from North Africa.

Francis also added that the deaths were "the shame of our society."

"The perpetration of such inhuman disasters must absolutely shake consciences," he added.

In the message, he called for solidarity with irregular migrants.

The pope had visited Lampedusa on July 8, 2013, after a large number of irregular migrants died as a result of their boat sinking.

According to data from the International Organization for Migration (IOM), more than 14,000 people have died or disappeared at sea while trying to cross from Libya and Tunisia to Italy since 2014.