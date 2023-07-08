Kastamonu man achieves his dream by graduating from fine arts academy at age of 82

Despite his advanced age and health condition, 82-year-old Hamdi Balkaş, a resident of Kastamonu, achieved his dream by graduating from the Painting Department of the Faculty of Fine Arts and Design at Kastamonu University. His determination and perseverance allowed him to overcome challenges and fulfill his lifelong aspiration, inspiring others with his accomplishment.







Balkaş graduated from the Department of Biology at Istanbul University's Faculty of Science and worked as a biology teacher in Istanbul and Kastamonu from 1973 to 1997. Despite his strong interest in painting, Balkaş faced various obstacles that prevented him from pursuing formal education in this field.



After retiring, Balkaş settled in the Araba district of Kastamonu and continued his hobby of painting on the balcony of his house. Despite feeling somewhat lacking in terms of technique and knowledge, Balkaş successfully passed the special talent exam of Kastamonu University's Fine Arts and Design Faculty's Painting Department in 2018, following his satisfactory performance in the university entrance exam.







Despite facing health issues and undergoing surgeries during his studies, Balkaş managed to complete his degree, securing third place in the faculty.



During his graduation ceremony at Kastamonu University, Balkaş expressed his joy at finally graduating from the department he had desired at the age of 82. He stressed the importance of knowledge and learning, mentioning that he had been painting even before entering the university, and encouraged young people to value their youth.







Balkaş drew attention to his intention to continue painting on the balcony of his house, acknowledging that there is no age limit for learning but also recognizing the advantages of pursuing various activities during youth. He mentioned the difficulties he faced due to age and health issues but expressed his determination to persist.







