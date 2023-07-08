Caribbean leaders criticize U.S. for imposing sanctions on Venezuela

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a military parade in celebration of the 212th anniversary of the country's independence from Spain, in Caracas, Venezuela July 5, 2023. (REUTERS File Photo)

Caribbean leaders criticized economic sanctions imposed by the U.S. on Venezuela, according to media reports Friday.

The criticism emerged in reports about the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community Conference in Trinidad and Tobago on July 3 - 5.

Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerritt criticized the sanctions and said the penalties forced countries to buy more expensive oil instead of cheap oil from Venezuela.

Skerritt said the Caribbean is suffering and residents must be allowed to "move on with their lives" especially in these difficult times.

Venezuela was on the agenda in meetings held with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who attended the summit where regional problems were discussed.

CARICOM members demanded the lifting of sanctions that prevent the purchase of discounted oil under the "Petroamerica" agreement signed with former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez.

The Petroamerica agreement allows Caribbean countries to pay debts in years with 1% interest when purchasing oil from Venezuela.

The Atlantic Council think tank in the U.S. warned that there is an energy crisis in the Caribbean and said high fuel prices have a very negative effect on electricity prices.

























