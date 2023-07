The White House said on Friday that the US is providing cluster munitions to Ukraine.

"We consulted closely with allies in deciding to do this and some allies, who are not signatories to the Oslo Convention, embraced it with open arms and this is absolutely the right thing to do," said National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan at a press briefing.

He said that Ukraine has provided written assurances to use the munitions "in a very careful way, that is aimed at minimizing any risk to civilians."