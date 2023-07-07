Ukraine, Slovakia can become donors of global protection against mines: Zelenskyy

Both Ukraine and Slovakia can become donors of global protection against mine threats, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday.

"We are ready to buy appropriate Slovak equipment-we are interested in this-and create new production facilities to make such equipment for demining. Together, Ukraine and Slovakia can become donors of global protection of people against the global mine threat," Zelenskyy said during a joint news conference with his Slovakian counterpart Zuzana Caputova in Bratislava, Slovakia's capital.

According to a statement by the Ukrainian presidency, Zelenskyy said he had a "a good one-on-one meeting with Zuzana" and their delegations hold "a very meaningful meeting."

He also expressed gratitude to Slovakia for the defense support it provided to Kyiv since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war.

"Slovakia provided us with extremely needed air defense systems and aircraft. And I am grateful to you for every life saved in Ukraine thanks to these air defense systems and aircraft. Please know: Slovakia is really helping to bring peace closer," Zelenskyy further said.

He thanked Slovakia for hosting Ukrainians that were forced to leave the country.

The Ukrainian leader also said that he and Caputova discussed defense and foreign policy cooperation during their meeting.

"The leaders also discussed joint opportunities within the European Union and joint work in the EU institutions. Zelenskyy thanked Slovakia for its principled support of Ukraine in its European and Euro-Atlantic integration," read the statement.

For her part, Caputova expressed her support for Ukraine's NATO membership, further saying that Kyiv has the right to defend itself and receive support from European countries due to "unprovoked aggression by Russia."

"These are 500 days of Ukrainian invincibility. The days that showed that big powers cannot always dictate their will to smaller ones. And those who lead a fair defense can succeed. And we believe that you will achieve it," Caputova said, as Saturday marks the 500th day of the Russia-Ukraine war.

She also voice support for the Ukrainian peace formula, which was initially proposed by Zelenskyy during the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia, and said that Slovak companies are ready to join the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.