Turkish scientists arrive in Norway for 3rd Arctic Ocean expedition

A team of scientists arrived on Friday in the Norwegian city of Tromso to start Türkiye's third Arctic Ocean expedition.

Departing from Istanbul, the team plans to carry out scientific activities at 24 different locations for a full month in the Barents Sea in the Arctic Ocean with the Norwegian-flagged Polar Xplorer, a 62-meter (203-feet) research vessel.

Under the auspices of the Turkish presidency and the coordination of the MAM Polar Research Institute, which is a part of the Scientific and Technological Research Institution of Türkiye (TUBITAK), scientists will carry out studies mainly on weather and atmosphere, as well as physical, life and social sciences.

Arriving at the research ships at the Tromso's Imes dock, the team received on-board training before their journey to the Arctic Ocean.

The sections of the ship were introduced to the team during the orientation in which theoretical, practical, emergency situations, and safety equipment trainings were provided.

'WE AIM TO REACH LATITUDE 82 DEGREES NORTH'

Burcu Ozsoy, the coordinator of the scientific expedition, said that after Tromso, where they came to start the Arctic expedition, they were ready to start the expedition from 71st parallel north.

"We think that we can go up to 82nd parallel north, knowing that sea ice level there is low."

She said they will conduct sampling at 24 different stations in line with their routes in the Arctic Ocean.

"Our foreign researchers, especially those specializing in marine sciences, will work on the ecosystem to see how fish and sea creatures adapted to the Arctic Ocean and how the phytoplankton system is affected by climate change."

The scientist also said that a participant from Norway will work on the opening of new trade routes in the Arctic region especially due to the melting sea ice.