Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte resigns

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has announced his resignation, after almost 13 years in government.



The differences among the four coalition parties on migration policy were irreconcilable, he said in The Hague on Friday evening.



He added that he would offer the cabinet's resignation in writing to King Willem-Alexander the same evening.



Rutte said he regretted having to resign, but described it as "a political reality."



He did not add whether he would stand again in a new election.



The right-wing liberal's fourth government had been in office since the beginning of 2022.



Observers say a new election likely will not take place until November.



