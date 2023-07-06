Türkiye is in full solidarity with Palestine: President Erdoğan

Türkiye stands in full solidarity with Palestinians, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Thursday after the recent Israeli raids on the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

"May Allah have mercy on our Palestinian brothers who were martyred in the Israeli army's attacks on the Jenin camp. Türkiye is in full solidarity with the Palestinian people," Erdoğan said at an Justice and Development (AK) Party meeting in the capital Ankara.

Israeli forces' raids into Palestinian towns have led to escalating tensions across the occupied West Bank in recent months, which included Monday's raid on Jenin.

At least 12 Palestinians were killed and more than 140 injured in the latest offensive, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. Five of the fatalities were minors.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in the occupied territories are considered illegal.

TÜRKİYE'S FIGHT AGAINST TERRORISM

Turning to Türkiye's fight against terrorism, Erdoğan marked the 30th anniversary of PKK terror group's massacre in the country's eastern region.

"Basbaglar massacre is one of the most brutal acts of terrorism in our history," he said.

On July 5, 1993, PKK terrorists raided the Basbaglar village of the Erzincan province, killing 33 civilians. They gathered all women of the village at a nearby stream and set all houses on fire after stealing valuable items. Five people, who challenged the terrorists, were pushed into burning houses and they lost their lives.

The terrorists gathered 28 men, who left the mosque after performing prayers, in the center of the village and shot them dead. Hundreds of bullet casings were found at the scene.

"We continue our fight against all terrorist organizations uninterruptedly so that similar sufferings do not happen again in our country.

"... Our struggle will continue inside and outside our borders until we destroy the scourge of terrorism," Erdoğan vowed.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian offshoot.