Girl dead and 10 in hospital after car crashes into Wimbledon school

An eight-year-old girl has been killed and 10 people were taken to hospital after a car crashed into a London girls' school building on the last day of term on Thursday.



Police were called to reports of a collision at The Study Prep school in Wimbledon, south-west London.



The fee-paying school is for girls aged four to 11 and sits on Wimbledon Common, not far from the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, which is currently hosting its world-famous tennis tournament.



Police said the incident is not being treated as terror-related. A woman in her 40s has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.



Detective Chief Superintendent Clair Kelland fought back tears as she announced the age of the victim during a press conference outside the school.



"Very sadly one of the children, an eight-year-old girl, died at the scene," she said. "Our thoughts are with her family at this incredibly difficult time."



Chief paramedic John Martin from the London Ambulance Service said a total of 16 people were treated at the school following the incident.



Police extended a large cordon around the school and television pictures from overhead showed the car up against the wall of the building, while firefighters and paramedics stood near a gap in the fencing at the entrance to the site.



Officers moved dog walkers and passers-by away from the scene as an air ambulance remained nearby while a number of ambulances were parked up.



Wimbledon resident Julie Atwood told PA: "Wimbledon is like a little village. For this to happen in Wimbledon is unheard of. It's terrible."



