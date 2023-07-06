Hunter Biden Tops Bookies' List for Alleged White House Cocaine Involvemen

In the aftermath of cocaine being discovered at the White House over the weekend, speculation is rife, with bookies weighing in and designating Hunter Biden as the frontrunner for alleged involvement.

BetOnline.ag, an overseas sportsbook, places Hunter Biden as the top contender with +170 odds, positioning him as the most likely suspect among their listed individuals. It's worth noting that the list includes comical figures mixed in with the potential offenders.

Following behind is Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce with +800 odds, while "+1000 odds" are attributed to "One of the Jonas Brothers," and Angelina Jolie gathers +1400 odds. President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are positioned at the bottom with +15000 and +10000 odds, respectively.

Another gambling platform, Sportsbetting.ag, offers identical suspects and odds as BetOnline.ag, with Hunter Biden as the overwhelming favorite. Hunter witnessed Washington, D.C.'s Fourth of July fireworks from the White House.

Bovada, a sportsbook based in Costa Rica, is slightly more favorable towards Hunter. Their top favorite at -400 odds is a "Tour Group Guest," followed by Hunter at +200 odds. "Janitorial Staff" trails Hunter at +1000, followed by a "Secret Service Special Agent" at +2000. As with the other sites, Bovada includes improbable culprits such as the fictional character Tony Montana from the 1983 movie "Scarface" at +50000 odds, and even President Trump at +5000 odds.

On Sunday, a member of the Secret Service discovered the cocaine in the West Wing of the White House, in an area utilized by both guests and staff. This led to an evacuation of the building and an emergency response. President Biden was absent at the time.

The incident has since generated jokes and criticism from potential 2024 Republican presidential candidates. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, in an interview with Tomi Lahren on OutKick's "Tomi Lahren is Fearless," remarked, "I think many of us have believed that the Biden administration has been faltering on various fronts, but I suppose it's a bit more literal than even I had imagined."

He further added, "In Florida, my wife and I have a 6-year-old, a 5-year-old, and a 3-year-old running around the Governor's Mansion, so that's not something we experience." DeSantis went on to say, "Occasionally, we have to deal with cleaning slime from the carpet or removing marker stains from the wallpaper, but that's the extent of our adventures at the Governor's Mansion."

Former President Trump also weighed in on the discovery, using it as an opportunity to criticize the Biden family. On his social media site Truth Social, he wrote, "Does anyone truly believe that the COCAINE found in the West Wing of the White House, in close proximity to the Oval Office, is intended for anyone other than Hunter & Joe Biden?"