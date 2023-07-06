Landslide kills 8 children in northern Pakistan

Eight children died and one was injured on Thursday in a landslide in Shangla district of northern Pakistan.

"Eight bodies and an injured girl have been pulled out of the rubble and moved to the hospital," Shangla Deputy Commissioner Hassan Abid said, Islamabad-based Dawn News reported.

The children were buried underneath a massive landslide while playing cricket, he said.

Meanwhile, in the Punjab province, heavy rains over the past two days led to roof and wall collapses, resulting in 17 deaths and 49 injuries.

The province continued to experience heavy rainfall for the second consecutive day on Thursday, said the Provincial Disaster Management Authority.