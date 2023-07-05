UN urges Taliban to halt edit on closing beauty salons

The UN urged the Taliban on Tuesday, to halt their latest edict on closing beauty salons.

''This new restriction on women's rights will impact negatively on the economy and contradicts stated support for women's entrepreneurship,'' said the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan.

UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq told Anadolu that the world's body has repeatedly encouraged Afghanistan authorities to avoid ''discriminatory policies.''

Haq said the UN mission remains engaged with the Taliban to seek a reversal of the edict.

The Taliban has given one month to close beauty salons as it extends its repressive rule regarding women.

Taliban rulers have mounted a sustained attack on human rights despite their commitments to protect human and women's rights.

The leaders banned Afghan women from working with NGOs last April.

The Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan on Aug. 15, 2021, followed by the disruption of international financial assistance, has left the worn-torn country in economic, humanitarian and human rights crises.

Women and girls have been deprived of rights, including education, and disappeared from public life under the Taliban.

Thousands of women have since lost their jobs or were forced to resign from government institutions and the private sector.





















