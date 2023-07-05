Israel says army has 'freedom of action' to attack Jenin

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Wednesday he gives the army "freedom of action" to deal with the Palestinian city of Jenin.

"Starting this morning, the IDF [Israeli army] and the Shin Bet [domestic intelligence service] have a different freedom of action in Jenin," Gallant said in statements cited by Israeli public broadcaster KAN.

The Israeli army withdrew from Jenin early Wednesday, concluding its largest military operation in the West Bank city in more than 20 years.

At least 12 Palestinians were killed and more than 140 injured in the offensive, according to the Health Ministry. Five of the fatalities were minors.

"From our point of view, this is not the end of the story. Just as we acted with strength here, we will act after this with whatever strength is required in a specific place or in the entire refugee camp," Gallant said.

"The objectives of the operation have been fully achieved," he added.

The Israeli minister said the army had destroyed dozens of sites inside the Jenin refugee camp, including workshops for production of explosives.

The Israeli onslaught triggered a wave of condemnations from several countries, including Türkiye, Jordan, Egypt, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and others.