A flag is seen on a building during the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland February 27, 2023. (REUTERS File Photo)

The U.N. Human Rights Council will hold an urgent meeting on the burning of a Koran outside a mosque in Sweden following a request from Pakistan, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The debate on the rise of religious hatred will likely take place later this week, a spokesperson for the Geneva-based council told a press briefing.