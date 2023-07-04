 Contact Us

Yemen’s ancient city of Shibam home to world’s oldest apartments

Designated as a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site, the ancient city of Shibam holds the distinction of being home to the world's oldest apartments.

The ancient city of Shibam, located in the Wadi Hadramaut region of Yemen, is renowned for its mud brick-made high-rise buildings and boasts a population of approximately 7,000 people.
