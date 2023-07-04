Yemen’s ancient city of Shibam home to world’s oldest apartments

The ancient city of Shibam, located in the Wadi Hadramaut region of Yemen, is renowned for its mud brick-made high-rise buildings and boasts a population of approximately 7,000 people. Designated as a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site, the city holds the distinction of being home to the world's oldest apartments. Despite its ancient origins, Shibam's multi-story mud-brick houses have withstood the test of time. Dating back to the 16th century, Shibam is often referred to as the 'Manhattan of the desert' due to its clay skyscrapers and is believed to house the oldest skyscraper globally.