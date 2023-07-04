Malaysia, Pakistan, Bangladesh condemn Israel over Jenin raids

Malaysia, Pakistan, and Bangladesh on Tuesday joined the criticism against Israeli airstrikes in Jenin, West Bank.

Malaysia condemned "in strongest terms" the Israeli airstrikes in Jenin, saying the recent attacks have already escalated a dire regional situation.

"The continued provocation, aggression, and incessant atrocities committed by the Israeli occupation forces are a flagrant violation of international and humanitarian laws," read a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

Malaysia called for "the occupying power" Israel "to immediately stop the bloodshed" and allow unimpeded access to humanitarian aid to the people in Jenin.

Kaula Lumpur urged the UN Security Council and the international community to demand that Israel ends its crimes against humanity and the apartheid policies against the Palestinians in the interest of peace and stability.

Pakistan also condemned the Israeli raids and airstrikes, which killed 10 Palestinians and injured some 50 others. The Foreign Ministry stated that the recent violence of the occupiers against the people in Palestine must end immediately.

Islamabad called upon the international community to "assume its responsibility in bringing these brutal and illegal actions by the Israeli occupation forces to a halt and to ensure the protection of the human rights of the Palestinian people."

"Pakistan reaffirms its strong and unwavering support to the legitimate struggle of the Palestinian people for the full realization of their rights and freedoms - including the right to self-determination," the statement added.

"We also renew our call for a viable, independent, and contiguous Palestinian State, with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions," it maintained.

Bangladesh also condemned the Israeli attacks, reiterating its "absolute" rejection of the repeated attacks and incursions against Palestinians.

"Bangladesh expresses deep concern over the repeated violations of basic civil norms, international human rights laws, and accords by the Israeli forces," said the Foreign Ministry.

In addition, Afghanistan also condemned in "strongest possible terms the brutal attacks by the Zionist invaders in Jenin city, and calls for its immediate end."

"Such brutal actions by Zionist forces violate all established laws, the continuation of which will not benefit anyone, rather further exacerbate the situation," said the interim administration's Foreign Ministry.

















