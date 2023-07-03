Twitter users criticize Elon Musk for imposing limits on posts

Twitter CEO Elon Musk faced backlash from numerous users after announcing a temporary limit on the number of posts that can be read in a day. Musk cited the need to address data scraping and system manipulation as the reason behind implementing these post-reading limits.



Initially, verified accounts were allowed to read up to 6,000 posts per day, unverified accounts 600 per day, and new unverified accounts 300 per day. These numbers were later updated to "10K, 1K & 0.5K" respectively.



Joey Jones from Fox News criticized Musk, stating that he had "picked a fight with America" and referred to the move as a "shakedown." Jones speculated that Musk's announcement was an attempt to incentivize users to sign up for Twitter Blue, the platform's subscription service.



Raymond Arroyo, another co-host, expressed disappointment, referring to the post-limiting as "heartbreaking." He claimed that Musk, who had previously declared himself the protector of free speech when he acquired Twitter, now appeared to be restricting speech and controlling users' interactions.



Arroyo further commented that this move was damaging to Musk's brand and deeply upsetting for long-time Twitter users. In response to user complaints, Musk made light of the situation, joking about users needing to take a break from social media and spend time with their friends and family.



Dr. Nicole Saphier, one of the co-hosts, offered a different perspective, suggesting that Musk's decision might be aimed at combating the mental health challenges associated with excessive social media use. She argued that some individuals check their phones thousands of times a day, leading to difficulties in genuine interpersonal interactions and contributing to mental health issues, particularly among younger people.









