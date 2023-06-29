Homeless population in Brussels sees 19% increase since 2020, data reveals

The number of homeless individuals in Brussels has increased by 19% since 2020, according to recent data.

The public body Bruss'help provided information to Anadolu, revealing that there were 7,134 homeless people in the country in 2022, representing an 18.9% rise since the previous count in 2020.

This total includes two new categories, "people temporarily staying at third parties" and "people threatened with eviction."

Excluding these categories, there are 6,317 individuals living on the streets in Belgium, and 53.8% of them have experienced homelessness for at least one year.

The figures also indicated that 78% of homeless individuals are single, 13% have children, and 42.7% are of Belgian nationality.

Bruss'help further emphasized that the actual numbers are likely higher.