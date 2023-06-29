German missiles arrive in Lithuania to protect NATO summit

Germany has begun deploying Patriot air defence systems in Lithuania to help secure the NATO summit there in just under two weeks, the Baltic nation's armed forces said on Thursday.



Photographs published by the EU member state showed a German army convoy entering the Lithuanian capital Vilnius.



The top-level meeting of the Western military alliance will take place there on July 11 and 12. Lithuania borders the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad and Russia's close ally Belarus.



According to the Lithuanian army, this is the first deployment of Patriot missiles in the country. The system will be operated by German soldiers.



The German Defence Ministry has said the deployment is being carried out at the request of NATO and in close consultation with Lithuania.



Germany will also contribute land-, air- and sea-based capabilities to secure the NATO summit, according to a statement at the end of May.



